Indore: UTD, college syllabus should be same: NAAC team

Indore: Peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on the final day of their visit to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Saturday pointed out the disparity in syllabus for students of university teaching departments and their counterparts in affiliated colleges.

“The syllabus for university students and college students should be same,” said members of peer team during exit meeting with faculty and officers of the DAVV.

The eight member peer team, that had come to DAVV on November 21 for assessing its standards, visited teaching departments, hostels, guest house, central library, evaluation centre, computer centre, IT centre etc on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, they left the city after holding an exit meeting. During the meeting, the team presented their observations, suggestions and shortcomings at the university before teachers and officers.

After the meeting, the NAAC team also provided a copy of assessment report based on their inspection during three days of stay.

Based on this report and self-study report (SSR) submitted by the DAVV in May, the NAAC will finalise grade of the university.

The university is confident of getting a higher grade this time from NAAC, a statutory body of University Grants Commission.

In 2014, the DAVV had got Grade A accreditation with its score being 3.09 on the scale of 4. The university said that their score and grade will improve this year.

NAAC team praises EMRC, SOPE: Peer team of NAAC led by Ramesh K Goyal was all praise for Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), School of Physical Education (SOPE), School of Yoga and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC). Goyal said that these departments and centres are really doing a good job. The team also lauded implementation of choice-based credit system and work done under special assistance programmes (SAP). The visiting team also hailed alumni participation in the university activities, and green campus of UTD.

Peer team suggestions

----- Syllabus of UTD and college should be same.

----- Exam department needs more checks and balance

----- International students should be attracted by DAVV

----- Facilities for physically challenged students should be increased

----- Online access of e-books should be available for students

---- Need for research publication in humanity and social science

----- Herbal wealth of tribal area under DAVV should be documented

---- NMR machines are required in the labs

“We did our best during the NAAC team visit to DAVV and are hoping for the best. After three days of ‘exam’, we have our fingers crossed for better results. The visiting team lauded collective efforts made by senior and junior teachers together for NAAC accreditation. They said it was something unusual which is not seen at other universities. The team before leaving gave certain suggestions which we will be complied with at the earliest.” Prof Renu Jain, vice chancellor, DAVV