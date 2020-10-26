Indore: UTD classes for a fresh batch from November first week

Indore: While the admission process is still underway, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) announced plans to hold classes for freshers from first week of November.

“Tentatively, the classes for first semester students of professional courses are going to commence from the first week of November,” said DAVV media in-charge Chandan Gupta.

He stated that more than 1200 seats have been filled in professional courses and around 1150 are still vacant. “Second round of counselling is going on for filling the vacancies,” he said.

Admissions in traditional courses and those which are not under common admission procedure (CAP) are also underway. However, more than 70 per cent seats in these programmes are filled.

Meanwhile, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of DAVV, stated that they would start classes for their newly admitted students from November 20.

Due to Covid-19 situation, academic activities have been hit badly. While the admission process got delayed, the conduct of classes has to be shifted from physical mode to online mode.

Existing batch students are attending classes online on UTD.