​​Indore:



David J Range, ​c​onsulate ​g​eneral of United States of America in​ Mumbai has offered financial and technical support to the local​ industrial units. He gave ​the ​same offer to the local manufacturers, who​ are exporting to US, and urged them to set​ ​up their unit ​in that country.



US diplomat Range is touring the region along with a delegation from the consulate. During the visit​, ​he participated in business meet with​ local industrialists in a hotel. The meet was organi​s​ed by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP). The meet​ing was ​held in a​ cordial atmosphere​, but​ owing to Covid-19 pandemic​, ​only​ ​12​ industrialist-​exporters participated.



On behalf of AIMP its president Pramod Dafaria, welcomed Range.



Later, he informed that Range stress on improving bilateral trade.​ He offered local manufactures the financial and technical support to​ improve their manufacturing capacity. ​H​e also​ requested the local manufacturers, who are exporting to US, to prepare​ their projects ​to set up units in USA. The Consulate will financially​ and technically support them. For ​a two​-​way business development,​ Consulate has deputed an officer in its Consulate in Mumbai as a nodal​ officer to help willing businessmen.

Dafaria expressed hope that through ​such business meet​s​, the relationship between the two countries will further strengthen. US delegation visited several important places in the city on Tuesday.