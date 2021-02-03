Indore:
David J Range, consulate general of United States of America in Mumbai has offered financial and technical support to the local industrial units. He gave the same offer to the local manufacturers, who are exporting to US, and urged them to set up their unit in that country.
US diplomat Range is touring the region along with a delegation from the consulate. During the visit, he participated in business meet with local industrialists in a hotel. The meet was organised by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP). The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, but owing to Covid-19 pandemic, only 12 industrialist-exporters participated.
On behalf of AIMP its president Pramod Dafaria, welcomed Range.
Later, he informed that Range stress on improving bilateral trade. He offered local manufactures the financial and technical support to improve their manufacturing capacity. He also requested the local manufacturers, who are exporting to US, to prepare their projects to set up units in USA. The Consulate will financially and technically support them. For a two-way business development, Consulate has deputed an officer in its Consulate in Mumbai as a nodal officer to help willing businessmen.
Dafaria expressed hope that through such business meets, the relationship between the two countries will further strengthen. US delegation visited several important places in the city on Tuesday.