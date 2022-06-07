e-Paper Get App

Indore: UPSC aspirant commits suicide

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said the deceased, Asha Patel, 27, a resident of Rewa, was residing in a rented room in Ahilyapuri Colony.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A UPSC aspirant committed suicide at her rented accommodation in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. In her suicide note, she mentioned the name of a youth who was bothering her. The police are investigating the case further.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said the deceased, Asha Patel, 27, a resident of Rewa, was residing in a rented room in Ahilyapuri Colony. The incident was discovered when her friends reached her room and found the door locked from inside. They knocked on the door repeatedly but there was no answer. Later, they informed the landlord and the police.

The police said that, when the door was opened, she was found lying on the floor with a stole tied around her neck. Cops believe that, while she was hanging, the stole broke and she fell on the floor.

The police were trying to trace the youth mentioned in the note. The parents of the girl have been informed and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

