Indore Updates: Worker Dies After Falling From Stairs At Construction Site, Contractor Booked; RTO Checks School Vehicles

Worker Dies After Falling From Stairs At Construction Site in Indore | Representative Image

Worker Dies After Falling From Stairs At Construction Site

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor was booked by police for negligence leading to the death of an employee by falling from stairs while working in the Kanadiya area. The incident occurred on May 22 when the deceased, working as a tile worker, fell from the stairs while carrying a bag of chemicals on his head.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shailendra (22). The accident took place at a site in Oscar City Colony when Shailendra lost his balance on the stairs and fell, suffering severe injuries to his head, arms and legs.

During investigation, it came to light that he was not wearing any safety gadgets like a safety belt and helmet at the time of the incident, resulting in fatal head injuries.

Contractor Vijay did not have any preventive measures in place to avoid such incidents and did not adhere to any safety measures during the work, leading to the death of Shailendra. The police registered a case against the contractor under section 304A of the IPC.

RTO checks school vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special checking of school vehicles is being done by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Indore on Saturday in which private vehicles operated in various schools were checked under the leadership of ARTO Rajesh Gupta.

A van had a black film and it was reported that 16 children were seated in it. The team removed the black film from the vehicle and seized it. The vehicle speed, speed governor and documents were also checked.

Police personnel checking the school vans conducting their inspection drive. | Representative Image

Children were made aware about safety arrangements while sitting in the vehicle. The condition of the CNG kit in the van was also checked. More than 45 vehicles of different schools were checked.

During this, 5 school vehicles were found to be operating without documents, which were seized. Action was also taken against other school vehicles under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 55k was collected.