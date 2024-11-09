Indore Updates: Senior Social Worker Prem Narayan Gupta Passes Away; Car Goes Up In Flames

Senior social worker Prem Narayan Gupta |

Senior Social Worker Prem Narayan Gupta Passes Away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior social worker Prem Narayan Gupta passed away on Friday. His funeral procession will begin from 502 Chandana Apartment, behind 56 shops at 9.30 am. He will be cremated at Malwa Mill Muktidham. He was father of Dr Pradeep Kumar Gupta, Dilip Kumar Gupta, Sudip Gupta (Former Member of MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board) Sandeep Gupta and Kalpna.

Car Goes Up In Flames

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car went up in flames at Navlakha Square on Friday. No casualty was reported. The fire was claimed to be caused by a short circuit in the headlamp of the vehicle. As soon as the car caught fire, the police personnel deployed at the junction took over the situation and diverted the traffic, and tried to douse the fire.

FP Photo

The brother of the car owner, Nihal Singh who works in an insurance company, said the car was powered by CNG. He was coming towards Navlakha from Vijay Nagar area at the time of the incident. When he halted at Navlakha square the people pointed at the car’s headlamp.

When he came out, he saw smoke coming out of it and then with the help of a fire extinguisher and water they tried dousing it. However, in a minute or more the car got engulfed in fire. He said the car was recently serviced. The car was bought in 2014.