Indore Updates: Repairing work of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Runway Is Proposed In February; Rampant Fire Incidents Rock Diwali Celebrations

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representative Image

Repairing work of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Runway Is Proposed In February

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The repair work of runway of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is proposed to begin from next February. The work will be carried-out in the late night hours so that flight operation gets affected the least. Official sources of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport said the work will be carried-out after mid-night.

Therefore the timing of the certain flights currently operated after mid-night is also being changed. Owing to the frequentl landing and takeoff of aircrafts, the runway gets damaged, thus scheduled repair of the runway is a must.

Read Also Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

These flights will be affected

-Flight arriving from Bengaluru at 12.25 am will now arrive in Indore one hour earlier at 11.20 pm.

-Flight arriving from Pune at 2.50 am will arrive in Indore at 6.10 am.

-Sharjah flight will also depart from Indore 15 minutes earlier at 11.55 am.

-Time of five flights departing early in the morning Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Lucknow will also change.

Read Also Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed

Rampant Fire Incidents Rock Diwali Celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rampant fire incidents rock Diwali celebrations Our Staff Reporter Indore As many as 15 fire incidents took place amidst Diwali celebrations on Thursday. In these, many shops beside hotels, tent houses and wooden shops caught fire. Late at night, a car caught fire in Rajwada area.

In Bajrang Nagar, unknown people set fire to a JCB of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Similarly, fire broke out in Badshah Mandapam Tent House in Ammar Nagar at night. On receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the blaze by pouring more than 40 thousand litres of water.

Representative Image

At 5:30 in the morning, information was received about fire in a wood shop in GNT Market which was controlled by two fire tenders. The fire was brought under control within an hour. According to fire personnel, a JCB parked on the road in Bajrang Nagar caught fire due to unknown reasons at around 3:44 am.

The fire was brought under control by the beat personnel. According to Hiranagar police, this fire was probably set by miscreants. It has been brought under control. At Jawahar Marg, a car caught fire at night. The car owner’s family was inside the vehicle. It was burnt to ashes due to the blaze. The family left the car at the spot and went away. No casualty was reported.

Similarly, a fire occurred in Hotel Amar on the second floor at AB Road. Fire incidents also occurred in a factory near Nayapura Masjid, Jain Property shop near Railway Station. A bike seized at Raoji Bazaar police station also caught fire and more such incidents were reported.

There have also been incidents of fire at a clothes shop in Gorakund, a house in Palda, a house on Narendra Tiwari Marg, a house near Kanch Mandir and other places. The fire brigade team had made elaborate arrangements keeping Diwali in mind. However, fire tenders kept running in the city throughout the night.