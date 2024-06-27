Indore Updates: Refusal Of Marriage To 14-Year-Old Girl Leads 16-Yr-Old Boy To Suicide; Three Held For Abetment To Suicide & More

Indore Updates: Refusal Of Marriage To 14-Year-Old Girl Leads 16-Yr-Old Boy To Suicide; Three Held For Abetment To Suicide Of Woman & More | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Aerodrome police circle in the wee hours of Wednesday as his wish of marrying a girl two years younger to him was denied. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Singh Chauhan, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony.

He worked at a shop in a cloth market and his father is a labourer. His maternal uncle Shubham Jadaun said that Himanshu and a 14-year-old girl wanted to get married. On Tuesday evening, Shubham’s mother and other family members went to the girl's home to talk about the marriage but her mother declined to get her daughter married.

Later, Himanshu slept with his parents in the same room and was normal at the time of dinner. But when his mother woke up around 4 am she found him hanging outside the room. He was the only son of his parents and had an elder sister who is married.

Three Held For Abetment To Suicide Of Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police arrested three individuals and registered a case for abetment to suicide of a woman on Tuesday. The woman had hanged herself on February 3 after being mentally harassed by them for Rs 3 lakh.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Sangeeta Gurjar hanged herself on February 3 after being mentally harassed by three individuals - Bansilal and Kamal Patel of Bijalpur and Subhash Tawar of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. During investigation and after taking statements from the deceased’s family members, it came to light that accused Bansilal had an agreement with Sangeeta’s family members for selling his hut near Pulak City for Rs 1 lakh.

He received the agreed money and an additional Rs 3 lakh was demanded from them and were threatened to vacate the hut. They were threatened that if the money was not paid, the hut would be razed. After being fed up with regular threats, Sangeeta Gurjar committed suicide. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested them.

Youth Held For Attempt To Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pardeshipura police arrested a youth for attempt to murder of an elderly man, an official said on Wednesday. Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that one Ashok Kumar Bansal (72) of Subhash Nagar lodged a complaint with Pardeshipura police stating that he was walking in his colony around 8:30 pm on Tuesday when he suspected a youth molesting a girl near a school.

He intervened after which the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The police registered a case for attempt to murder against the accused and arrested him. However, the accused claimed that he was talking to a known girl when the elderly man objected to it. They had an argument between them and he hit him with a key chain.