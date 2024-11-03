 Indore Updates: MP Foundation Day To Be Held On Novenmber 3; Bada Ganpati Flyover To Be Constructed In 18 Months
MP Foundation Day will be observed In Indore on Sunday. A special programme is being organised at Ravindra Natya Griha from 11 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Indore Updates: MP Foundation Day To Be Held On Novenmber 3; Bada Ganpati Flyover To Be Constructed In 18 Months | FP Photo

MP Foundation Day To Be Held Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Foundation Day will be observed In Indore on Sunday. A special programme is being organised at Ravindra Natya Griha from 11 am. Officers and employees of various departments will be present in the programme.

Collector Asheesh Singh has directed all departmental officers and employees to be compulsorily present in the programme.

Bada Ganpati Flyover To Be Constructed In 18 Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority has given the contract to build the flyover at Bada Ganpati Square in the western part of the city to a local company. Indore-based ICC Construction Company was given the contract on Friday to build the bridge in 18 months. The authority conducted a feasibility survey which concluded that construction of the flyover at the designated place was appropriate and suitable.

On this basis, the authority recently issued a tender calling upon agencies to submit their bids The work of this bridge was handed over to ICC Construction Company on the basis of its rates which were the lowest. The work order has also been issued by the IDA.

Now soon the work will be started by the authority by performing the bhoomi poojan of this bridge. IDA CEO Ram Prakash Ahirwar said that an amount of about Rs 24 crore will be spent on the construction of this three-lane bridge. This bridge will start near the Antim Square and end towards Jinsi Square.

