Indore Updates: IMC Razes Illegal Encroachment Along Sirpur Land Reserved For Airport Expansion; Over 10K Residents Protest Against Minister Tulsiram Silawat (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, razed illegal constructions and houses built at colonies of Sirpur area, along with those under construction in zone number 13 of village Kailod Kartal in Indore.

According to officials, removal action has been taken on the unauthorised colonies constructed on the land owned by Sanjay Kant Dubey which was reserved for airport expansion.

Also, four houses under construction in the colony, some plinth level construction and a construction of new roads have been removed from the area. An FIR has also been registered against the coloniser.

Half-naked residents raise slogans against minister Tulsiram Silwat over illegal garbage disposal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10,000 residents of more than 15 colonies including Kalinda Gold demonstrated a half-naked protest in Bhangiya Panchayat of Indore on Thursday.

Deputy Sarpanch Jaspal Singh Thakur said, "We are very troubled due to the rising heaps of garbage in our residential areas for the past two years. No action has been taken despite multiple complaints! The stinky dirt in our area is even responsible for increase in Malaria and Dengue cases."

'Tulsiram Silawat Murdabad': Locals Raise Slogans Against Water Resources Minister Over Illegal Garbage Disposal In Indore

Singh said that an application was submitted to the concerned officials two years ago, however, no action has been taken yet. Wastes such as house waste, industrial waste and other sort of garbage has been accumulated in the area.

"We have no one to listen to our plight and we are facing intensely troubled. Our kids are also getting sick. The garbage is spread all over the the road. We are even unable to live in our houses," complained Ajay Yadav, resident.