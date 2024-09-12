 Indore Updates: Car Rams Biker To Death, Driver Booked; Driver Accidentally Falls Into Trench, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Updates: Car Rams Biker To Death, Driver Booked; Driver Accidentally Falls Into Trench, Dies

Indore Updates: Car Rams Biker To Death, Driver Booked; Driver Accidentally Falls Into Trench, Dies

The police registered a case against the errant driver under section 106 of the BNS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car rammed a 25-year-old bike rider from behind leading to his death under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Greater Brajeshwari around 2 pm and the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhuriya, a resident of Khargone. An eyewitness told police that a speeding car rammed into Bhuriya’s two-wheeler from the rear. The police registered a case against the errant driver under section 106 of the BNS.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was killed as his bike slipped after hitting a speed breaker under Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as JitendraYadav, a resident of Khatiwala Tank. Family members said that Jitendra was a driver and was returning home when he met with the accident.

Read Also
District Crime Roundup: 29 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized; Police Solve Theft Case...
article-image

Driver accidentally falls into trench, dies

A 45-year-old bus driver, who stopped to watch traffic bottleneck occurred by accident, died after accidentally falling into a trench on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 9 pm at Bheru Ghat when he was driving a passenger bus to Mumbai. He was rushed to MY hospital but he died on the way.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly
Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly
Chhattisgarh: 8 Kg Gold Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Broad Daylight Heist At Balrampur Jewelry Store; Robbers Escape To Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh: 8 Kg Gold Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Broad Daylight Heist At Balrampur Jewelry Store; Robbers Escape To Jharkhand
Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case
Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform

According to MY Chowki police, the deceased was identified as Vinod, son of Radhey Shyam, a resident of Tejaji Nagar. His father informed Free Press that Vinod was driving the bus to Mumbai and his companions told him that a traffic congestion has occurred on the road due to an accident. Vinod got off from the bus and went to see it, when he accidently fell into a trench, resulting in his death due to severe injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...