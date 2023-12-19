Indore Update: India Post Rolls Out Affordable Insurance Plans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide beneficial schemes and products to the public at affordable price, the Indian Postal Department launched the sale of products of private insurance companies on December 18.

Preeti Agarwal, Postmaster General, Indore, rolled out the sale of the policies in a function. The products of the country's leading insurance companies are now available at affordable prices in all the post offices.

Certain products of the India Post Payments Bank are very popular among the customers like savings accounts, which can be opened through simple, convenient paperless methods and all the facilities of mobile banking are available. AEPS provides the facility of cash deposit, payment for Aadhaar-enabled accounts. CELC, this Facility of mobile updation in Aadhaar is available for enrollment of children up to 5 years of age and for others. General Insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and vehicle insurance are also available. Life insurance, term insurance and pension plans are also available.

Agarwal said that at present, the rise in accidents is a matter of concern and through India Post Payments Bank, the Department of Posts is providing accident insurance at very affordable rates.

Till November this year, more than one lakh accidental policies were availed by the public through IPPB, in which a claim amount of Rs 10 lakh was distributed to more than 10 families. This policy is available in all post offices at a premium of only Rs 300 to 755.

In the programme, assistant director first, second and third of the regional office, Indore, and regional manager of India Post Payments Bank were present.

Kalawati Joshi passes away

Social worker Kalawati Joshi passed-away on Monday evening. She was the wife of late Purushottam Joshi and the mother of senior journalist Pradeep Joshi. Late Kalawati Joshi kept herself engaged in social and religious works. Her funeral procession will be taken out from 37 Girdhar Nagar (Mahesh Nagar) to Panchkuiya Muktidham at 10 am on Tuesday.