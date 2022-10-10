e-Paper Get App
Indore: Up to 65% MBA seats are likely to be filled in B-schools

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Colleges offering MBA courses are expecting to get up to 65 per cent seats filled as the Directorate of Technical Education is set to release the second list of students allotted seats in B-schools. The allotment list is likely to be released around 11 am.

The students allotted seats will be required to deposit the fees at the colleges till October 18. With that, two rounds of online counselling would be over making way for two rounds of offline counselling.

For seats remaining vacant, two rounds of college-level counselling (CLC) will be conducted. In the first CLC round, registration will be done on October 19-21, and seat allotment will be done on October 22. The second round of CLC will be held from October 23-25.

Last year, MBA seats remained vacant in some colleges. Now that seats have been increased, it will be challenging for the colleges to ensure that all the seats are filled.

article-image

