Indore: Up to 5 hours of power cut for maintenance till September 23

Indore: Western Region Power Distribution Company has released the schedule for power cuts in many areas in view of maintenance work. Up to five hours of shutdown is scheduled to take place from September 16 till September 23.

Shutdown timings and localites

September 16: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Dilip Singh Colony, Marimata, Juna Rishala, Ahilyapuri Government School, Bakshibagh, Shubhash Chowk, Batta Hanuman Mandir, Kavar Mandli, Rajwada, Valmiki Nagar, Varandavan Colony, Govind Colony, Shikshak Nagar, Patel Nagar, Palhar Nagar, Police Radio Wireless, Panchwati, Police Petrol Pump, Dwarkadhish, Sukhdev Vihar, Nandbagh, Chhota Bangarda, Rakhi Nagar, Hi-Link Residency, TCS, Symbiosis, Raj Nagar, Nagin Nagar and adjacent areas.

September 17: (From 9 am to 12 noon) GPH Compound, Bhagirathpura Main Road, Chhatrapati Nagar, Police Fire-brigade, Dalal Bagh, Ugrasen Nagar and adjacent areas.

September 18: (From 12 noon to 4 pm) Bada Bangarda, Gandhi Nagar and adjacent areas

September 18: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Harsiddhi Baghecha, Naya Peetha, Machhi Bazaar, Modern Multi, Ganga Bagh Square, Scheme No 51, Lathur Bagh, Ganesh Bagh, Raj Nagar, Nagin Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Vrandavan Colony, Govind Colony and adjacent areas.

September 19: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Dilip Singh Colony, Marimata, Juna Rishala, Ahilyapuri Government School, Bakshibagh, Shubhash Chowk, Batta Hanuman Mandir, Kavar Mandli, Rajwada, Jinshi, Shankar Ganj, Mahesh Guard Line, Shikshak Nagar, Patel Nagar, Palhar Nagar, Police Radio Wireless, Panchwati, Police Petrol Pump, Dwarkadhish, Sukhdev Vihar, GPH Compound, Bhagirathpura Main Road and adjacent areas.

September 20: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Swadesh Press, Dadawadi, Rambagh, Harsiddhi, Naya Peetha, Machhi Bazaar, and adjecent areas

September 21: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Raj Nagar, Nagin Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Vrandavan Colony, Govind Colony and adjecent areas.

September 22: (From 9 am to 2 pm) Laxmibai Nagar, SF Batallion, Rambali Nagar, Gol Bagecha, Laxmibai Mandi, Raj Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Avantika Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, and adjecent areas

September 23: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Shikshak Nagar, Patel Nagar, Palhar Nagar, Police Radio Wireless, Panchwati, Police Petrol Pump, Dwarkadhish, Sukhdev Vihar, Dilip Singh Colony, Marimata, Juna Rishala, Ahilyapuri Government School, Bakshibagh, Shubhash Chowk, Batta Hanuman Mandir, Kavar Mandli, Rajwada, and adjecent colonies.