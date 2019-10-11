Indore: Up to 5 hours of power cut for maintenance till Oct 20

Indore: Western Region Power Distribution Company has released the schedule for power cuts in many areas in view of maintenance work. Up to five hours of shutdown is scheduled to take place from October 10 to October 20, barring October 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Shutdown timings and localities:

October 11: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Chatrapati Nagar, Fire Brigade, Dalal Bagh, Agrasen Nagar, Krishnabagh Colony, City Nursing Home, Malwa Hospital, Shikshak Nagar, Venkatesh Vihar, Marimata, Juna Risala, Ahilyapura Goverment School, Dilipsingh Colony, Bakshibagh, Malwa Ganwala, Subhash Chowk water tank, Subhash Chowk MPEP office, Batta Hanuman Temple, Rajwada, Jinsi, Shankarganj, Mahesh Guard Lines and adjacent areas.

October 12: (From 9 am to 12 noon) TCS Symbiosis, Darling pump, Sunder Nagar, Jagannath Nagar, New Jagannath Nagar, GPH Compound, Bhagirathpura Main Road and adjacent areas.

October 13: (From 9 am to 2 pm) Laxmibai Nagar, SAF Batallion, Rambali Nagar, Gol Bagicha, Jawahar Ice, Print Opset, Pakiza Fashion, Raunak Pant, Shri Ram Uddhyog and adjacent areas

October 14: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Sukhdev Nagar Ex., Lok Nayak Nagar, Gurukripa Colony, Venkatesh Nagar ex., Ambikapuri, Dadavadi, Narayan Bagh, Muktidham, Rambagh, Dilipsingh Colony, Bakshibagh, Malwa Ganwala, Subhash Chowk water tank, Subhash Chowk MPEP office, Batta Hanuman Temple, Rajwada and adjacent areas.

October 15: (From 9 am to 12 noon) Chota Bangadda, Nandbagh, Rakhi Nagar, Highlink Residency,Pandrinath, Mangal Sadan, Kabutar Khana, Rajesh Nagar, Aadda Bazar and adjacent areas.

October 20: (From 9 am to 2 pm) Laxmibai Nagar, SAF Batallion, Rambali Nagar, Gol Bagicha, Jawahar Ice, Print Opset, Pakiza Fashion, Raunak Pant, Shri Ram Udhyog and adjacent areas.