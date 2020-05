Indore: Up to 4 hrs power cut today for maintenance

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company is going to shut down power for up to four hours for maintenance work on Saturday. The Discom has taken up the task of maintenance so that people don't face power outage in upcoming monsoon.

06:30am - 09:00am - Kanchanbagh, Nath Mandir area and High Court area

06:30am - 07:00am - Apolo Tower, Indraprasth Tower, MG Road and South Tukoganj

08:00am - 08:30am - Yeshwant Plaza, SP Office and YN Road

07:00am - 10:00am - Bheel Colony, Musakhedi, North Musakhedi and Azad Nagar

09:00am - 11:00am - Annapurna

07:30am - 10:30am - Sanwer Road area

06:00am - 09:00am - Nipania

05:00am - 06:00am - Harsiddhi area, Kadav Ghat, Shakil, Niharpura, Sarvate Complex, Pipli Bazar, Ram Laxman Bazar, Yashoda Mata Mandir, Imambada, Gopal Mandir, Nakoda Tower and Atala Bazar.

07:00am - 11:00am - Panchsheel Nagar, Vidhay Dham Tempal, Shri Krishna Nagar, Kanyakubj area, Ratanbagh, Vyankatesh Nagar, Anjali Nagar and Teacher Nagar