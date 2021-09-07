Indore: Up to 100% rebate ​in ​​property tax ​surcharge, water cess during Lok Adalat

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to give up to 100 per cent rebate on surcharge on property tax during Lok Adalat on September 11.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956, the rebate will be given in surcharge on property tax.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and surcharge is up to Rs 50​,​000.

If surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, then IMC will give 50 per cent exemption in surcharge. In cases where property tax and surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10​,​000.

If surcharge and water cess amount ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, then IMC will give 75 per cent exemption in surcharge.

In cases where water cess and surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on surcharge.

In cases where​ water cess and surcharge is above Rs 5000, rebate of 50 per cent will be given on surcharge.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:37 PM IST