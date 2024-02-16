Indore: Unpaid Dues Raise Hackles Over Bar Assoc Polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though only two weeks are left in the election of District Bar Association, controversies are still afloat. New objections over the election were raised after the election officer granted permission to those members to cast vote who have not even paid the fee to the association. Advocate Vikas Daga raised objections and attested a letter with signature of several advocates and directed the association that without depositing membership fees, advocates will not be eligible to cast their ballots. The convenor had announced the election date and appointed the election officer.

‘Members stood in queue for hours and deposited the outstanding membership fee/family assistance fund, which according to information received amounts to over Rs 20k,’ Advocate Daga said. ‘Such information has been received that now by withdrawing the rule of right to vote without using the above, voting right is being given to all members whose dues have not been deposited. The Election Committee has no right to change the above rule which destroys the confidence of members of the association, who have stood in the queue and deposited the money,’ he added.

‘The committee so far has not taken any such decision for allowing all advocates to vote. To my knowledge it is the same as decided earlier,’ Special Committee of Indore District Bar Association convenor Saurabh Mishra said.