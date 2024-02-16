 Indore: Unpaid Dues Raise Hackles Over Bar Assoc Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Unpaid Dues Raise Hackles Over Bar Assoc Polls

Indore: Unpaid Dues Raise Hackles Over Bar Assoc Polls

The convenor had announced the election date and appointed the election officer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though only two weeks are left in the election of District Bar Association, controversies are still afloat. New objections over the election were raised after the election officer granted permission to those members to cast vote who have not even paid the fee to the association. Advocate Vikas Daga raised objections and attested a letter with signature of several advocates and directed the association that without depositing membership fees, advocates will not be eligible to cast their ballots. The convenor had announced the election date and appointed the election officer.  

‘Members stood in queue for hours and deposited the outstanding membership fee/family assistance fund, which according to information received amounts to over Rs 20k,’ Advocate Daga said. ‘Such information has been received that now by withdrawing the rule of right to vote without using the above, voting right is being given to all members whose dues have not been deposited. The Election Committee has no right to change the above rule which destroys the confidence of members of the association, who have stood in the queue and deposited the money,’ he added. 

‘The committee so far has not taken any such decision for allowing all advocates to vote. To my knowledge it is the same as decided earlier,’ Special Committee of Indore District Bar Association convenor Saurabh Mishra said.  

Read Also
Indore: 200 Women Cops Deployed At Major Intersections To Reduce Traffic Congestion
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: MTMC Prepares For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain

MP: MTMC Prepares For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain

Indore: Cancer Hospital Plans Recruitment Amid New Building Construction

Indore: Cancer Hospital Plans Recruitment Amid New Building Construction

Indore: MPHC Puts Cost Of Rs 25k Each On CS, PS Education And Indore Collector

Indore: MPHC Puts Cost Of Rs 25k Each On CS, PS Education And Indore Collector

Indore: Police Clueless Even After 24 Hours About Accused Who Robbed Dentist

Indore: Police Clueless Even After 24 Hours About Accused Who Robbed Dentist

Indore: 200 Women Cops Deployed At Major Intersections

Indore: 200 Women Cops Deployed At Major Intersections