Indore: ‘Unofficial’ inauguration of garden by Cong leader

Indore: While the Indore Municipal Corporation is waiting for urban administration minister Jaivardhan Singh for the inauguration of garden developed near Harsiddhi Temple, Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav inaugurated the garden with some local residents on Thursday.

He claimed that the BJP led IMC has not been inaugurating the garden due to their tussle to take credit for the garden.

“BJP leaders are pulling each other’s leg to get the credit of the garden constructed under Smart City Project. The garden is ready from last eight years but it was not dedicated to the people. We inaugurated the garden today and opened it for the people,” Yadav said. He also appealed to name the garden in the name of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

However, Mayor Malini Gaud said that she doesn’t validate such inaugurations and the garden will be inaugurated soon in the presence of leaders.

“Urban administration minister Jaivardhan Singh had told us that he will come to inaugurate the garden and we will officially inaugurate it in the presence of senior leaders and public representatives of the area,” she said.

Gaud also said that they have already proposed to name the garden in the name of former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.