Indore

Updated on

Indore: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot's daughter passes away

By IANS

Yogita, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 about a fortnight ago, was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot
Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot
File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot's daughter Yogita Solanki died during treatment at a private hospital in Indore on Monday.

According to sources, Yogita, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 about a fortnight ago, was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Indore, where she breathed her last on Monday.

BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condoled the death of Yogita.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in