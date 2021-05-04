Indore: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot's daughter passes away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot's daughter Yogita Solanki died during treatment at a private hospital in Indore on Monday.

According to sources, Yogita, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 about a fortnight ago, was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Indore, where she breathed her last on Monday.

BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condoled the death of Yogita.