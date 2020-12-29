Indore: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar praises city's cleanliness model, says it will be replicated

Indore:

Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Indore model of cleanliness and said that the same model will be applied and implemented in other cities.

Javadekar was in Indore for a short visit to attend a programme on the occasion of Datta Jayanti and also visited places of BJP leaders.

“Indore’s model of cleanliness will be implemented in different civic bodies of the countries. Indore has emerged as the cleanest city and maintained the tag for the last four years,” Javadekar said.

He added that after the decreasing cases of Covid-19, they will work to start training centres in Indore where officials and employees of other cities will be trained to implement the model of cleanliness in their cities.

“Indore has set an example as employees, officials, politicians of all the parties, and people played part in Indore’s cleanliness which is exemplary,” he added.

Javadekar also met the Indore Municipal Commissioner and District Collector to learn about Indore's initiative to bag the cleanest city award for the fifth time.