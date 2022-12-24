Indore: Union industry minister launches booklet on GeM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of commerce & industry Piyush Goyal launched a booklet on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in New Delhi. The Seller Dialogue Booklet has been prepared by local entrepreneur Shrestha Goyal.

Shrestha is a member of the women's wing of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) ‘Sidha’.

Thirteen special invitees and members of ‘Sidha’ who are doing their business through GeM were present on this occasion.

Sharing her experiences of working on the Government e-marketplace (GeM) before minister Goyal, she said that the association helped in the growth of her business.

She said that her unit did business with 400 departments across India through GeM during the Covid period. Her company even supplied sanitisers to Andaman and Nicobar.

Further sharing her experiences, Shrestha said that payment in GeM is safe and there is no need to do the rounds of the departments even for getting orders and receiving payments. Due to the ease of the process, the women of the city are joining GeM and they are realising the dream of a self-reliant India of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogesh Mehta, president of AIMP, said that the booklet was launched at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. He mentioned that so far GeM vendor interaction programmes have been organised in 27 cities of the country in association with PIB since September and later compiled in the form of a vendor interaction booklet in which 13 Government e-supply entrepreneurs were selected, and she was also given a place in this booklet.

Shrestha herself is an emerging entrepreneur as well as the founder of a women entrepreneurs group.