Indore: Union health ministry team meets Collector Manish Singh, examines facilities to stop spread of deadly virus

A two-member team of Union Ministry of Health, deployed by the government to assist the state health department in facilitating management of COVID-19 outbreak, met the officials of health department and administrative officials on Monday.

The two-member team, including Dr Bajpai and Dr Mandal, met Collector Manish Singh and Health Department officials to check the facilities and steps taken by administration to stop spread of the deadly virus.

According to health officer Dr Amit Malakar, the team members expressed their satisfaction over the preparations and survey done in the containment zones and across the city.

“Team was satisfied with the use of technology in monitoring home isolation and contact tracing of the patients. Team will stay in city for next few days and will inspect other facilities as well,” he said.

Quality Assurance Check of COVID hospitals

A two-member district health department team is also inspecting the COVID-19 hospitals to ensure quality so that infection spread could be stopped. Team has been visiting various hospitals of the city including Arihant, Index, Vishesh for the same and will suggest the improvements.

Four hospitals closed for sanitization

Ensuring safety of the patients, administration has closed four yellow category hospitals for complete sanitization and shifted the patients to other hospitals. Those were closed down include Suyash, Arihant, Synergy and another hospital. These hospitals will start working against after 3-4 days.