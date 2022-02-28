Indore: Union Bank of India on mission to achieve business mix of Rs 17 trillion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the coronavirus outbreak, the banking sector has seen a major transformation as it adapted to digitalisation and modified systems. Discussing how Union Bank of India, the fifth-largest public sector bank in India will boost the economy again with new policies and schemes, field general manager (FGM) Roop Lal Meena shared the plans of the bank.

Q: What is the bank planning for the coming years to boost economy and banking services?

Meena: The Union Bank of India is on a mission to achieve a business mix of Rs 17 trillion (deposits of Rs 10 trillion and advances of Rs 7 trillion). We are planning to create a ‘Digital Bank’ within the bank as per ‘Vision 2025’.

We are working to build a next-generation digitally enabled Universal bank known for responsive, responsible and inclusive banking through customer-centric business models and significant investments in employee development.

Q: How is the bank building the ‘Digital Bank’?

Meena: The bank has recently launched the MSME Straight Through Process (STP) modules, Shishu Mudra STP, MSME Rupay Card and Union Dial.

New, as well as existing, customers seeking credit facilities of up to Rs 5 crore can apply through the bank’s link and receive in-principle approval in 30 minutes.

Q: What are the focus areas of the bank for FY 2022-23?

Meena: We are focusing on the growth of our MSME portfolio through extending credit to MSMEs, including Mudra loans. The bank has also extended Mudra Credit through the PMSvanidhi scheme of the Government of India, financing for MSMEs under ‘Stand Up India’, PMEGP scheme and so forth for employment generation.

Our bank has utilised the portal and extended credit through the unified portal, Jansamarth Portal, as well.

Q: What is your plan for promoting MSMEs?

Meena: We’ve introduced a digital and data-driven customer acquisition channel, ‘Union Dial’, a digitally enabled doorstep facilitation for initiation of retail and MSME loans. Customers will have the facility to register loan requests through digitally enabled channels.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:05 PM IST