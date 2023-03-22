Indore: UNICEF's thumbs up for novel approach to vaccinating kids 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Margaret Gwada, UNICEF’s state chief, visited various health and immunisation centres of the city on Tuesday.

She also checked the vaccine distribution chain, model vaccination centres, and even talked to the health workers and people coming to the centres for getting their kids inoculated.

Gwada also visited the child-friendly immunisation centre at Urban Community Health Center in Banganga and praised the efforts of health authorities and the district health team in providing quality immunisation services in a child-friendly environment, something which can be replicated across the state.

“Margaret Gwada visited various health centres including model vaccination centres at Banganga, health and wellness centres at Kanadia, and district vaccination stores. She was impressed with the vaccination facilities in the district, especially the model vaccination centre where she talked to the parents and children as well” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that the concept of model vaccination centre was initially started from Indore and UNICEF's state head appreciated the innovative way of attracting kids to get vaccinated.

“Model vaccination centres are mainly an initiative to attract people to get their children vaccinated at government health centres. Many middle-class people avoid going to government facilities even if they are not able to afford private facilities. These centres provide interactive, attractive, and free vaccination facilities,” the immunisation officer said.