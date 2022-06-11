Indore: Undergraduate 1st year exams from June 21

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of students for exams is over as Devi Ahilya University has prepared a time-table for first-year examinations of conventional undergraduate courses.

The papers of BCom, BBA, BCA and BJMC will be held from June 21. After that, the examinations of BA and BSC will also start the following week.

This will be the first annual examination of DAVV under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020. Owing to the varied combination of subjects in different courses, deciding the scheme of the examination remained a big challenge.

After a lot of effort amidst the confusion over Major, Minor and Optional subjects, DAVV through MPOnline had started accepting examination forms of late. Since then, brainstorming was being done to prepare the time-table. On Friday, the time-table of some courses was finalised in a meeting of examination and confidential departments. It was agreed to conduct BCom, BBA, BCA and BJMC examinations from June 21 and BA and BSC examinations from June 27.

Nearly 80,000 to take first-year exams

The first-year examination is also the biggest examination conducted by DAVV in terms of the number of students. The exams, which will see a turnout of around 80,000 students, will last for about a month.

In all, 42,000 students will take BCom, BJMC, BBA and BCA and about 38,000 will appear in BA and BSc exams. In order to prevent cheating in the exams, flying squads are also being formed.

Help desk on lines of MPPSC

There are many doubts in the minds of students and teachers regarding the format of the examination being conducted under the NEP-2020. For this, the university has set up a help desk on the lines of MPPSC for clearing queries about exams. Students will be able to get information related to the exams over the phone. Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said that examinations under NEP-2020 are going to be held for the first time in DAVV. “All required measures will be taken to ensure hassle-free exams,” he added.