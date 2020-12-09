Indore: Under-prepared for JEE Main, students take twitter route seeking postponement

Indore: With only online coaching classes, many students feel ‘unlucky’ as their preparations for competitive examination especially Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 could not be completed with guidance as planned.

In such an event, many local students along with students from other parts of the country have taken to twitter to approach education ministry demanding postponement of JEE Main 2021. Further, citing unusual circumstances due to Covid-19 outbreak, students are requesting education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to reduce the syllabus for competitive exam.

“Sir, we haven't got any offline classes and many places have poor internet connectivity so online classes are not helpful for us. So, kindly postpone board exams to may and JEE also,” wrote JEE aspirant Pranjal Jain.

A letter that was floated by many students including Rishit, Abhiansh, Sujal and more stated, “Firstly, online classes are not so effective compared to physical classes as most of the Faculties/ Educators are not well versed of this online platform and they are facing hardships in delivering 100% content to us and we are also failing to understand as we are new to this method of learning.”

Further, it added that due to increased screen time we are unable to follow our classes to our potential and it has affected our mental health as well as our physical health.

Quoting challenges of online platforms, students explained their challenges in completing the syllabus and then attempting competitive exams.

“As your aware that JEE Mains first attempt is supposed to be held in the month of January but most of the colleges are failing to complete at least 50% of syllabus by that time. So, postponement of exam is the only way to meet all the complications,” suggested the letter from students.

As for conducting JEE Main 2021 January examination, students are hopeful of good news when Education Minister goes live on twitter on Dec 10. Many are requesting for the January exams to be delayed till February or March and the April exam be pushed to June.

Students have also expressed concern over board exams which are delayed.