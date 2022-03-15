Indore: Under-construction RE-2 inspection; widening of stretch on Nemawar Road to RTO to start soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is soon going to start widening of a stretch between Nemawar Road to RTO.

Instructions to this effect were given by municipal commissioner Pratibha Patel during her inspection of under-construction RE-2 road.

During the inspection, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, city planner Ashok Rathore, assistant engineer Naresh Jaiswal, consultant and representatives of contract agency and others were present.

RE-2 is being constructed from Scheme No 140 to RTO in Nayta Mundla.

Pal inspected the excavation work and grit filling work being done by the corporation for the construction of the road from Scheme No 140. She directed officers concerned to remove electric poles and other obstructions coming into the way of the road project.

Along with this, instructions were also given to the consultant regarding the development of green belt on both sides of the road.

Pal also inspected the road construction site from Nemavar Road to RTO. Instructions were given to excavate and start the work for the construction of a road from Nemavar Road towards RTO. She directed the constructor to increase the work of the speed so that road construction can be completed as early as possible.

Under Indore Development Plan 2021, 4250 meter long, 24 meter length road is proposed to be constructed from Bhuri Tekri to Nemavar Road, to RTO Nayta Mundla at a cost of Rs 42.16 crore.

With the construction of the said road, the traffic will become easy towards Kanadiya from ISBT, new RTO, Nayta Mundla, via Bicholi Hapsi.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:47 PM IST