Indore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Thursday released results of Unani officer exam results amidst protest by candidates outside its office over delay in the Unani, Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer recruitment process.

Following the delay in results of Unani, Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer exam, candidates led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan staged a demonstration outside the MPPSC office.

They had gone to meet MPPSC officials but police stopped them outside the office. After some time, a delegation was allowed to meet the MPPSC officials.

The delegation told officials the recruitment process is dragging due to delay in results. To this, Unani officer results were declared immediately. The protesting candidates were assured that Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer results will be declared in a week.