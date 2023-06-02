 Indore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest

Indore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest

Following the delay in results of Unani, Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer exam, candidates led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan staged a demonstration outside the MPPSC office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Thursday released results of Unani officer exam results amidst protest by candidates outside its office over delay in the Unani, Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer recruitment process. 

Following the delay in results of Unani, Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer exam, candidates led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan staged a demonstration outside the MPPSC office. 

Read Also
Indore: Outgoing ‘Nautapa’ sizzles, Day temperature reaches close to 40 degrees again, no relief...
article-image

They had gone to meet MPPSC officials but police stopped them outside the office. After some time, a delegation was allowed to meet the MPPSC officials.

The delegation told officials the recruitment process is dragging due to delay in results. To this, Unani officer results were declared immediately. The protesting candidates were assured that Homeopath and Ayurveda medical officer results will be declared in a week.

Read Also
Indore: CBSE supplementary exams for  Class 10 and 12 from July 17
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: IDA's swimming pool could at last make a splash after 6.5 yrs!

Indore: IDA's swimming pool could at last make a splash after 6.5 yrs!

Indore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest

Indore: Unani officer exam result released amidst protest

Indore: Pakistanis lead in foreigners learning from Indian digital lectures

Indore: Pakistanis lead in foreigners learning from Indian digital lectures

Indore: 85 AWSs are going to be upgraded to Saksham Anganwadi Centres

Indore: 85 AWSs are going to be upgraded to Saksham Anganwadi Centres

Indore: Insurance company directed to pay Rs 16L to family of Covid victim

Indore: Insurance company directed to pay Rs 16L to family of Covid victim