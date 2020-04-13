Indore: UGC seeks suggestions on Bharat Padhe Online campaign

While the Central government is contemplating extension in the period of lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has been pushing for virtual classes during the lockdown, has asked universities and colleges to share their ideas and suggestions on Bharat Padhe Online campaign launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

In a letter addressed to universities and colleges, UGC chairman Prof DP Singh stated that HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has initiated a campaign " Bharat Padhe Online" inviting suggestions and sharing of ideas from the academic fraternity including students and teachers to boost e-learning and intensifying online education in India.

He stated asked all universities and colleges to share details of the Bharat Padhe Online campaign with teachers, students, researchers and experts requesting them to provide their valuable inputs on it.

This inputs on the campaign can be given in two ways: one by logging into Twitter and sharing ideas/suggestions by using #BharatPadheOnline and tagging @HRDMinistry & @DrRPNishank and secondly, by sending an e-mail at bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com.

The last date for sending the ideas/suggestions is April 16.

The UGC has been pitching for the academic community to make productive use of the lockdown period in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning at home and minimise academic loss by leveraging the potential of ICT, UGC has, in the recent past, also shared links of digital platforms developed by MHRD and UGC with a request to create awareness amongst the academic fraternity, using the institutions' websites, e-mail and sharing through social media apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook etc.

“In this regard, we have also constituted an expert committee to make recommendations on pooling of e-resources and enhancing the online education systems in the country,” Singh said. BPO is a part of that process.

“We need to continue with our coordinated and collective efforts to fight COVID-19 and also make productive use of our time during the prevailing situation by adopting ICT for teaching-learning process and contribute towards the intellectual wealth of the nation,” Singh said.