Indore: UGC releases toll free number for harassment complaint

Indore: For girl students and women employees at higher education institutions, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a toll free number to register complaints related to sexual and other types of harassment on the campus.

Through a circular addressed to vice chancellors of all universities, UGC secretary Prof Rajnish Jain asked higher education institutions to prominently display and inform toll free number 1800-111-656 for registration of grievances related to women and sexual harassment.

The higher education regulator has also directed the higher education institutions to constitute internal complaint committee (ICC) and special cell their respective institutions to deal with the issue of gender based violence and to conduct gender sensitisation programme.

"It may be ensured that ICC constituted in the university is working as per UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015," the circular stated.

The UGC stressed on the need for ensuring a safe and healthy environment for women students and employees on the campuses of HEIs.

The UGC said higher education institutions can play a significant role in ensuring the safety of women and providing healthy environment by putting in place foolproof mechanisms and impregnable standards of safety.

"The key lies in institutionalising the best practices and standard operating procedures that can substantively deal with women related issues on the campuses," the circular added.

"Ensure that widest possible dissemination of provisions of the law pertaining to sexual harassment of women at workplace should be done," it added.

The UGC circular asked the varsities to provide healthy and secure atmosphere for all women at all the places and facilities on the campus.

It also asked the varsities to facilitate registration of grievances related to women and sexual harassment on UGC Student Grievance Redressal Portal.