Indore: UGC release list of 40 ‘deviant’ institutionsin city still to provide info for AISHE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

As many as 40 higher education institutions (HEIs), including three private universities, in the city have still not provided the information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

This information came to the fore when University Grants released a list of HEIs which have not shared information related to number of students, faculty, available infrastructure, facilities etc with AISHE till March 31.

The UGC has extended the deadline till April 15 asking deviant HEIs to compulsorily upload their data on AISHE website.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and college principals, the UGC said that AISHE is conducted to identify all institutions providing higher education and to collect comprehensive information online on various parameters from all the HEIs.

“HEIs would appreciate that in the light of the NEP 2020, and for revamping the entire education system of the country, the data collection and statistical analysis of higher education have now become more important than ever before, for policy formulation and for assessing the status of Higher Education in the country vis-à-vis the important national and global indicators,” the missive reads.

“The AISHE 2020-21 is currently underway to collect valuable information, including on several new parameters, from about 60,000 HEls, through Web DCF. The survey started on December 1, 2021 and after one extension, now the deadline is fixed for April 30. It has been observed that even now 427 universities (out of about 1050 universities) and 12,394 colleges (out of about 47,000 colleges) have not uploaded their information on AISHE portal. As the results of the survey are eagerly awaited for various policy and decision making, uploading of data by these pending universities and colleges before the deadline is most essential for the AISHE 2020-21 database to be complete and meaningful.”

The UGC asked all the pending universities and their affiliated colleges/institutions to upload their data to AISHE portal latest by April 15, so that there is some time available for scrutiny and rectification/discrepancies.

Treat this matter as most urgent, the UGC concluded.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:32 AM IST