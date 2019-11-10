Indore: UGC NET admit cards released

Indore: National Testing Agency released admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on Sunday. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online from ntanet.nic.in.

The computer-based examination will be conducted from December 2-6, 2019.

The UGC NET exam will consists of two papers, which will cover 81 subjects. The candidates will write the examination for 300 marks and the duration of the exam will be of three hours.

NET is held to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship in universities and government colleges. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Admit card is important document to appear in the examination as it would contain all the necessary information.

Along with admit card, a recent passport size photo should be taken to examination hall. The candidates are supposed to take along a valid ID card such as birth certificate or passport or driving licence or Aadhar card or PAN card.