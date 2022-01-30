e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

Indore: UGC draft of NHE qualification framework

The UGC has developed a draft NHEQF and sought suggestions till February 13. After going through the suggestions, the UGC will notify the NHEQF
Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The University Grants Commission has come up with a draft of the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), which prescribes the facilitative norms for such issues as credit transfer and equivalence. The higher education regulator has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13.

‘The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, stipulates that a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated and it shall be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education, prescribe the facilitative norms for such issues as credit transfer, equivalence and so forth. Higher education qualification leading to a degree/ diploma/ certificate shall also be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes’ — Rajnish Jain, UGC secretary (in a public notice)

§ As a result, the UGC has developed a draft NHEQF and sought suggestions till February 13

§ After going through the suggestions, the UGC will notify the NHEQF

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
