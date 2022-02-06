Indore: UGC asks HEIs to celebrate Matribhasha Diwas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to celebrate Matribhasha Diwas by organizing activities like elocution, singing, essay writing and painting competitions.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and principals, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said the UNESCO has declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to promote dissemination of mother language of all and create awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions and diversity across the world and to inspire solidarity amongst people of different cultures, speaking different languages.

In India, Matribhasha Diwas is celebrated every year to promote the use of mother tongue.

“Matribhasha Diwas will be celebrated on February 21 in a grand manner to promote and preserve Mother Languages with the objective to highlight the linguistic diversity of the country and to encourage usage of not only the respective mother languages, but other Indian languages as well. To understand diverse cultures in India and various forums of literature, craft, performing arts, scripts and other forms of creative expression,” the higher education regulator said.

The UGC asked HEIs to organize activities like Elocution, Debate, Singing, Essay Writing and Painting competitions, Music and Dramatic performances, Exhibitions etc and in any other way befitting the occasion, complying with necessary Covid protocol.

The UGC asked the report on the celebrations of the occasion to upload on the UGC activity monitoring portal ie www.ugc.ac.in/uamp after the completion of the same.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:02 PM IST