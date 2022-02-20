Indore: UG second year exams from March 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after finalizing schedule of undergraduate final year exams, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Sunday released timetable of UG second year examinations which are to commence from March 23.

Nearly 7000 students studying in second year of BA, BCom and BSc will take the exams.

A few days ago, DAVV had announced final year exams from March 21. It now stated that two days after commencement of final year exams, second year exams will also start.

BA second year exam will be held from March 23 to April 30 in the evening shift (3 pm to 6 pm).

The BCom exam will be held from March 26 to April 18 in the morning shift (8 am to 11 am). Papers are kept for commerce students from 7 am to 11 am. BSc exams will be held from March 26 to May 11. According to the university, around 30,000 students will take BA second year exam, 27,000 students BCom exam and 18,000 students BSc second year exam.

The university will set up more than 150 centres for ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

According to officials, arrangements have been made to accommodate 200-300 students at each centre. Examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the UG second and final year examinations will commence in the second last week of March and continue till the second week of May.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:40 PM IST