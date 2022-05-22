Indore: UC Kindies students connect with nature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

UC Kindies students of age 6-12 taking part in a summer camp on practical learning visited Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development in village Sanawadiya. The main objective was to connect these kids with nature and environment.

Janak Palta McGilligan the director of the Centre welcomed the children. She narrated a story to the children of the village lifestyle and also introduced them to her cows. She also told the children about the centre.

She showed them shady trees, pomegranate, limes, guava, mango, lemons, jamun, papaya, almond, tamarind and other plants.

