Indore: U-G 2nd & final year exams start, no UFM case on Day 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) commenced its second and final-year exams of the traditional undergraduate courses on Monday. Nearly 1.3 lakh students in BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses are taking the exams. On Day 1, no case of malpractice was reported from any of the exam centres.

DAVV has set up a total of 203 centres for the exams which are being held in the offline mode. Around 70,650 students are taking their second-year exams, whereas 60,100 students are appearing in their final year exams.

This is the first time that the final and second-year examinations of traditional U-G courses are being held simultaneously. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that no case of use of unfair means by any student had been reported so far.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:58 AM IST