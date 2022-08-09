e-Paper Get App

Indore: Typist duped of Rs 1.36 lakh by fraudsters

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 02:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A typist in a laboratory was duped of Rs 1.36 lakh online by unidentified fraudsters on the promise of delivering early a machine of the laboratory which they had ordered from Jaipur. A case was registered at the Banganga police station.

The police said the victim, Ashish, needed early delivery of the machine and searched for the customer care number of the e-commerce website through which he had ordered the machine. He got the number through which he submitted his query and, after a while, received a call back. The customer care executive told Ashsih to pay Rs 50 on a UPI for fast delivery. He completed the payment and, by the evening, an amount of Rs 1 lakh was debited from one of his accounts and Rs 36,000 from another.

He registered a complaint, after which the police started investigating the case.

article-image

