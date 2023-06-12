Indore: Two Youths Robbed Of Two-Wheelers At Knifepoint

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths robbed two persons of their two two-wheeler vehicles on Kanadiya Road, police said on Sunday. The complainant and his friend were driving home when the accused stopped them and took their vehicles at knifepoint. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the Kanadiya police station staff, the incident took place near Patidar Petrol Pump on Kanadiya Road on Friday night. Aslan Ali, a resident of Aman Nagar has lodged a complaint that he along with his friend was going g home on two vehicles when three persons came on a bike and stopped them.

One of them brandished a knife and told them to give valuables and cash they were carrying.

When Aslan refused to give money, the accused snatched his bike and his friend’s scooter and fled from the scene. Later, the complainant informed their family members and reached the police station. The police are examining the CCTVs installed near the spot and the petrol pump to identify the accused.