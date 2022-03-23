Indore: Two years on, pent up passion bursts forth at Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city sky turned colourful and so did the faces of the lakhs of people who participated in the traditional ‘Gers’ and Faag Yatra taken out to celebrate the festival of colours Rangpanchami on Tuesday.

The colourful celebrations of Rangpanchami after two corona-ridden years revived the era of the Holkar rule, when the residents of Indore gathered at the royal palace of Rajwada and splashed colours on each other, celebrating the different colours of life.

The 5-day long festival of Holi concluded with colours and celebrations all around the city. While the grand celebrations were centered at Rajwada with 3 ‘Gers’ and 1 Faag Yatra in which lakhs of people participated to wash Covid greys of the last two years.

The theme of Hind Rakshak Faag Yatra was over ‘Prem Mandir’ in Vrindavan. An eco-friendly way to celebrate the festival of colours was opted and gulaal prepared with flowers were sprayed.

Music, colours and water flowed in the air charming everyone. Women danced to Holi themed folk songs in the Faag Yatra. Local residents didn’t miss any opportunity to have a dekko at the traditional yatra.

5000 kg gulal, 15 tractors, 5 water cannons, 3 colour cannons drenched people with colours

Various small Faag Yatras were taken out by various organisations from across the city but the three major Gers including those of Moral Club, Rasiya Corner, and Sangam Corner , and the Hind Rakshak Faag Yatra were the major attraction on Tuesday. Over 5000 kg Gulal and water was splashed through canons and gulal added colour to the already colourful atmosphere.

Water cannons installed on the vehicles splashed colours at an elevation of 200 feet and soaked the revellers.

Large number of women participated in Faag Yatra

Large number of women too participated in the Faag Yatra taken out by Hind Rakshak on the theme of Vrindavan. Statues of Radha-Krishna and replica of Vrindavan’s Prem Temple was the main attraction of the yatra in which a large number of women took part. Organiser Eklavya Singh Goud said that they had made special arrangements for the security of women.

Tribute to martyrs in Moral Club’s Ger

Moral Club paid tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters during the Ger as they put photos of martyrs on the trucks including a photo of first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. The first truck was with the photo of Devi Ahilya. Gers started from their initial points at 10.30 am and first Ger of Moral Club reached Rajwada at 11.30 am followed by Hind Rakshak Faag Yatra, Rasiya Corner’s Ger, and Sangam Corner’s Get brining up the rear at 2.30 pm.

The Gers passed through Gora Kund, Rajwada, Sarafa, Itawaria Bazaar, Narsing Bazar and culminated at Kailash Marg. Sangam Corner’s Ger coordinator Kamlesh Khandelwal said that they had taken special measures for saving water. He also informed about the ‘Latth Maar’ Holi being played by many women, as it is played in Vrindavan.

Meanwhile, the district administration had also geared up to maintain law and order in the city. Collector Manish Singh, commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra, and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal kept vigil on the Gers and yatra from the control centre prepared at Rajwada.

Policemen kept strict surveillance on the Gers and Faag Yatra and the cops ensured that no vehicles were able to enter the celebration area at Rajwada by putting up barricades. To control mishaps during the celebrations, cops kept an eye out for miscreants.

People from other states too witness Indore’s way of celebration

Not only the people of the city but people from across the country participated in the Gers and witnessed the city’s traditional way of celebrating Rang Panchami.

People from Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Pune, Nagpur, Kanpur, and various other places came to Indore to enjoy the festival.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:11 AM IST