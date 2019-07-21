Indore: Two-year-old boy falls to death from third floor

Indore: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy fell to death from the third floor of a building in Hira Nagar on Saturday evening. He was playing in the gallery when he fell from the gap of the railing.

According to Hira Nagar police station incharge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya, the deceased has been identified as Nihal Bhati, son of Narendra Bhati, a resident of Gauri Nagar area of the city.

Nihal was playing in the gallery of the third floor of the building where he was residing with parents when he lost control and fell down from the gap of railing around 5.30 pm.

His mother was busy in her household work and his father went for his job. Some people informed his mother about the incident and took him to a hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Narendra and his family were residing on the third floor in a rented accommodation for a few months. Narendra works as a conductor in City Bus. Police have sent the body for autopsy and have started an investigation.