Indore: Two women killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ditch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were killed while 38 others were injured after a passenger bus going from Indore to Khandwa fell into a ditch on Indore-Khandwa Road under Simrol police station jurisdiction on Sunday.

7 OF THE INJURED REMAIN CRITICAL

Simrol police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Dubey said that the accident took place near a dhaba on Bherughat in Baigram village around 2.30 pm. Police and emergency services involved in the rescue operation said that the condition of some of the passengers was critical and had been referred to Indore while others were sent to the community health centre in Simrol.

Dr P S Thakur, superintendent, MY Hospital, said that of the injured the condition of seven, which includes four children, is critical.

POLICE TRYING TO GATHER INFORMATION ABOUT DECEASED

According to SI Suresh Thakur, the deceased are Savitribai (26), a resident of Indore and Sarita. Police are trying to gather more information about Sarita and contact her family members.

BUS WAS PACKED

Passengers told police that the bus was completely packed, and at the time of the accident, there were around 50 passengers on the bus.

Soon after the accident, the police reached the spot and with the help of villagers rescued the injured passengers trapped inside the bus. The 108 ambulance also reached the accident site.

RASH DRIVING

Passengers said that the driver was driving rashly at high speed in the ghat section. He might have failed to negotiate the curve and lost control of the vehicle and the bus went off the road and fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch. A preliminary investigation found that a technical snag in the brake system was the reason behind the accident.

Two buses overturned eight months ago in the same ghat section

On June 23, 2022, five people were killed and more than two dozen passengers were injured after a passenger bus travelling to Burhanpur from Indore went off the road in the Bherughat area between Simrol and Choral village under Simrol police station limit. The bus was at high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the road and fell into a 70-feet deep gorge leaving many passengers dead and injured.

Another bus overturned while taking a turn in the Bherughat area injuring three passengers on June 26, 2022. Police said that the driver lost control, rammed into the side railing and overturned. The incident took place near Maa Sharda Dhaba in the Bherughat area on Indore-Khandwa Road