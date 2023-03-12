Indore: Two women attack ANM during M-R vaccination campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were booked at Azad Nagar police station on Saturday for attacking an ANM to protest against the vaccination drive run by the health department, aimed at preventing cases of measles and rubella.

The accused women refused to get their kids vaccinated and alleged that the ANM was inoculating kids forcibly to complete their target. The accused had allegedly thrashed the ANM after a heated argument and later residents and staff saved the ANM.

According to Zonal Medical Officer Dr Ajay Gupta, ANM Rita Shrivastava was beaten by two women during an outbreak response immunization drive at the Anganwadi Centre in Yadav Nagar of Ward No 52.

“Accused women Manju Silawat and Sehral Silawat reached the vaccination centre with a man and a kid for enquiring about the vaccination drive. When the ANM asked them to get their kid vaccinated against the M-R vaccine, the women turned furious and alleged that the health department is running the campaign for completing their targets,” the ZMO said.

He added that the women started thrashing the ANM after an argument.

Later, the ANM reached Azad Nagar police station along with the District Immunization Officer and other staff to complain. Police booked the accused women under relevant sections of IPC for obstructing government work and for attacking the ANM.

Other nurses and staff also reached the scene

After learning about the incident, other ANMs and nurses also reached the scene to register their protest. Health department is running a special campaign for vaccinating children in six wards of the city which have emerged as the epicentre of measles and rubella.

As many as 51 cases of measles and two cases of rubella have been found in the last month and most of the cases were found in wards no 2, 38, 39, 52, 53, and 61.

Over 6,500 children have been vaccinated in these wards in the last four days.