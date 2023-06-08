Indore: Two traders fined Rs 50K for using non-standard polythene

Two Shopkeepers fined for using non-standard polythene | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A spot fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed collectively on two traders and 250 kg non-standard polythene was seized from Loha Mandi area and 100 kg from Diamond Colony on Wednesday.

IMC officials said that the team of CSI Mukesh Bise went on a surprise inspection of Subhash Transport in Loha Mandi area under Zone No 12 where non-standard polythene carry bags of more than 250 kg were confiscated. A spot fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on Jameel Khan.

In another action, CSI Kuldeep Bagri and team under Zone No 09 inspected a shop in Diamond Trade Center in Diamond Colony where 100 kg of non-standard polythene carry bags were found. A spot fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed.

Along with this, the shopkeepers were warned by the corporation officials to use cloth bags instead of single-use plastic and non-standard level polythene carry bags.

They warned them of more strict actions in future if they will keep on disobeying the instructions of the corporation.

The municipal commissioner Harshika Singh has instructed all the Health Officers and CSI to take continuous action against those who collect and sell polythene carry bags and single-use plastics of restricted criteria in the city.

