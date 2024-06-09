Indore: Two Toddlers, Woman Injured At Nakhrali Dhani | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two toddlers and a woman sustained injuries after a toy train which was running without a driver hit them in Rau police circle on Friday. The incident occurred at Nakhrali Dhani around 5:30 pm when a family had gone to Nakhrali Dhani to enjoy various rides. They were passing near a toy train when the train running without the driver suddenly came towards them and hit three of them.

The driver of the train was in an inebriated condition and had left the train in running condition. Train driver Praveen Kumar Pathak was in an inebriated condition and even asked for compensation from the family members for damage to the train. When they declined for the same, the accused began to argue with them and fled from there after taking his train.

A case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC. The injured persons have been identified as Pahal Pahuja (32), Pearl Pahuja (3), daughter of Vicky Pahuja and Vivansh, son of Pawan wadhwani (3). Both the kid’s fathers are traders in the city. According to the police, one Gunjan Wadhwani lodged a complaint with Rau police stating that she along with seven other family members including two kids were passing near a battery-operated train when the train driver Praveen Kumar Pathak negligently left the train in running condition.

The train hit her sister Pahal on arm and knees, her son Vivansh and daughter Pearl on hand and leg. Vivansh’s uncle Prem Wadhwani said that some children were sitting in the train and it rammed into a wall after hitting three of them. He alleged that when they contacted the manager Narendra Tiwari, he told them that it is not their responsibility as the train did not belong to them. When they asked for the bill, they did not provide it. The police registered a case against the driver under sections of 287, 336 and 337 of the IPC and detained the accused.