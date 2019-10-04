Indore: Two teachers to keep vigil on each accused student

Indore: The UTD proctorial board of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has debarred six MBA students, who were suspended for 15 days for squirting pepper spray in the girls’ washroom, from all cultural activities.

“They will not be made part of any student committee also. They will just be allowed to take the exam,” said a member of proctorial board wishing anonymity.

The board also ordered for deploying two teachers on each of the six students for keeping a vigil on their activities.

School of Commerce had on September 18 suspended six MBA students for 15 days for squirting pepper spray in girls’ washroom and other areas of the department building.

The matter was later forwarded to UTD proctorial board. The students had appeared before the board and apologized in writing.

“The board did not recommend for extending their suspension period or rusticating students keeping their future in mind but punished them so that they do not repeat such act in the department again,” said dean student welfare LK Tripathi.