​Indore: Two suspected poachers held, four run away

Indore

Two ​alleged poachers roaming in search of prey ​in the Nayapura forest area ​were caught by foresters after chasing ​them ​for over a kilometre. There were six ​poachers in all, but four of them jumped from ​their vehicle and fled. ​​These people were roaming in the jungle with the intention of hunting​ wild animals, said forest officials.​

​The alleged hunters were arrested and were found in possession of guns, shrapnel and explosive material found in some types of guns used for hunting animals.

​​The van in which the hunters came to hunt has also been seized. The arrested accused are said to be habitual hunters.

​C​ase​s​ related to animal poaching have​ been reported in Indore​ in the recent past.​

SDO of the forest department AK Srivastava said that during night patrol, five-six people were seen travelling in a Maruti van on the Ghudia road from Simrol to Uday Nagar.

They were heading towards Reserve Jungle 688. When they were instructed to stop by a team of forest officials, the accused sped the car and tried to flee​, ​increasing suspicion.

On this, a team of foresters followed them with a car. After chasing ​them for ​about one kilometre​, ​the forest officials placed their car in front of the van. As soon as the van stopped, 4 people jumped out of it and escaped.

The team caught the driver named Vishnu and another Ramcharan from the vehicle. The rest escaped with guns.

When the car was searched, different pieces of iron shrapnel, gunpowder, which could be destroyed, were found.

“They are all used in animal hunting and of course, these people entered the forest with the intention of hunting,” Srivastava said.

The accused were brought to the office of the forest department at Navlakha on Monday night.

Previous records of the accused are also being searched for to ensure proper investigation and punishment.