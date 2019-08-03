Indore: Two SPs reshuffled, seven thana incharges transferred

Indore: Two superintendents of police and seven thana incharges (TI) were reshuffled in the city on Friday.

The state government issued order to reshuffle two SPs in Indore, while SSP office issued order for transferring of TIs.

Avdesh Goswami SP (headquarters) will be SP (West) and Suraj Verma SP (West) will be SP (headquarters).

All the TIs were transferred from the Police Lines. Manish Dawar is TI of Gautampura, Ummraw Singh TI Manpura, Ramesh Chandra Bhaskar, TI Pandrinath. Nirmal Kumar Shrivas TI Tukoganj thana, Narendra Raghuvanshi is TI Sanyogitaganj police station.

Savita Chaudhary is transferred to “we care for you and women safety and POSCO act” incharge. Sunil Gupta will be thana incharge for Raoji Bazar police station.