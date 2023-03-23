Indore: Two speeding SUVs collide, none injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two SUVs collided near BRTS on AB Road late on Wednesday night. No casualty was reported. Two railings of BRTS were broken after being rammed by one of the SUVs.

The incident took place near Press Complex around 12.15 am. An Innova and Tata Nexon were speeding towards LIG Square when one rammed another. Front portion of both vehicles was damaged.

A young couple in the Nexon was saved by airbags. Locals said that driver of one of the vehicles suddenly applied brakes owing to speed-breaker. Driver of the second SUV following it failed to react in time and rammed the car in the front.

ASI Jaswant Singh of MIG police station said that no one was injured in the incident and investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.